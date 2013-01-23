MADRID Jan 23 Malaga have strengthened their squad by taking Uruguay defender and captain Diego Lugano on loan from Paris St Germain until the end of the season, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old arrived on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday, has passed the pertinent medical tests, and will be presented after training with the squad for the first time later in the day, the club said.

He is eligible to play for Malaga in the Champions League, but the club do not have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The centre-back played with Brazil's Sao Paulo and Turkey's Fenerbahce before moving to Paris in 2011, but has found his opportunities limited.

Lugano becomes Malaga's second mid-season recruit after the fifth-placed club in La Liga landed Chelsea's promising Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon on another six-month loan deal last week.

Malaga, who take on Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League next month, will meet Barcelona in a King's Cup quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side hold the upper hand against the league leaders after a 2-2 draw in last week's first leg at the Nou Camp. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)