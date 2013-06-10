MADRID, June 10 Malaga have signed Chile midfielder Pedro Morales on a two-year contract, turning a six-month loan deal into a permanent move, the Spanish club said on Monday.

"I am delighted. It was what I wanted," Morales was quoted as saying on the Malaga website (www.malagaacf.com). "Now I need to prepare for a good pre-season to be able to make the most of the opportunities I get."

The 28-year-old former Dinamo Zagreb player, who has won 14 caps for Chile, made seven appearances in La Liga and scored three goals.

Malaga finished sixth in the standings but their place in the Europa League next season depends on them winning an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a one-year European competition ban from UEFA for delayed payments to creditors.

