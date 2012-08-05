MADRID Aug 5 Rubin Kazan have signed Venezuela
striker Salomon Rondon from troubled La Liga side Malaga, the
clubs said on Sunday.
Rondon has signed a four-year contract, Russian side Rubin
announced on their website (www.rubin-kazan.ru).
"The 22-year-old player has a bright future ahead in the
Russian league," Malaga added on their official website
(www.malagacf.com) wishing their former player well.
Rondon's departure comes after Malaga announced last week
they were conducting an "internal restructuring" amid reports
owner Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nassar Al-Thani, a member of the Qatar
royal family, wanted to sell up after only two years.
Midfielder Enzo Maresca confirmed after their 2-0 friendly
defeat by Juventus on Saturday that the club had also agreed to
sell Spain playmaker Santi Cazorla, whose probable destination
is English Premier League side Arsenal.
Maresca also warned that losing coach Manuel Pellegrini, who
media reports say is also poised to jump ship as his expensively
assembled squad crumbles around him, would be a huge blow.
(Writing by Iain Rogers, additional reporting by Gennady
Fyodorov in Moscow, editing by Mark Pangallo)