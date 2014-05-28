MADRID May 28 Malaga coach Bernd Schuster is leaving the Qatar-owned La Liga club a year into a five-year contract after a disappointing season when they flirted with relegation.

"Malaga has informed coach Bernd Schuster that he will no longer be employed from June 30," the club confirmed on their website (www.malagacf.com) on Wednesday.

"Malaga would like to thank Schuster and his coaching team for their hard work during what was a very difficult season," they added.

Schuster had already told a news conference after the final game of the season that he would be leaving the club, having been informed his services were no longer required.

Schuster, 54, was appointed last June to replace Manuel Pellegrini, who left to join Manchester City after leading Malaga to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Malaga spent heavily in the transfer market after being bought by a member of the Qatar royal family in 2010 and hopes were high the Andalusian side could become a force in Spain and Europe.

However, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nassar Al-Thani's interest in the project appeared to wane and several of the club's top performers left at the end of last season along with Pellegrini amid complaints over unpaid wages.

With Schuster at the helm, Malaga finished the 2013-14 La Liga season in 11th place, six points above the relegation zone in a crowded bottom half of the 20-team table.

A former West Germany midfielder, Schuster spent most of his playing career in La Liga with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

He coached second-division Xerez and top-flight sides Levante and Getafe before taking over at Real Madrid as Fabio Capello's replacement in 2007.

Schuster guided Real to the domestic league title in 2008 but was sacked midway through the following season.

He took over at Turkish side Besiktas in June 2010 but quit the following March, a pattern of inconsistent, short spells as a manager that has continued with Malaga. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)