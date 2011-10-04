MADRID Oct 4 Real Mallorca have appointed
Joaquin Caparros as coach in place of Michael Laudrup who
resigned last week, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.
Caparros who has had stints in charge at Sevilla, Deportivo
Coruna and Athletic Bilbao, has signed a contract until the end
of the season, the Balearic Islands club said in a statement on
their website (www.rcdmallorca.es).
Laudrup, a former Denmark international who played for
Barcelona and Real Madrid, clashed with the club's board over
transfer policy and said it was better for the team, who are
10th in the table after six matches, if he left.
"We have a young squad but a promising one," Caparros, whom
local media reported had asked for a salary of 1.3 million euros
($1.73 million), told a news conference.
"We have been excited to see the quantity of installations
and the number of youth teams," the 55-year-old added. "We have
been gathering data and there are some very promising lads."
Vice president and majority shareholder Llorenc Serra Ferrer
added: "His work is marked by his commitment to the youth
school. He doesn't just take charge of the first team but is
also interested in developing players."
Caparros's most recent coaching job was with Swiss club
Neuchatel, whose Chechen businessman owner Bulat Chagaev fired
him after five games.
Caparros was dismissed, the fourth coach to be fired since
Chagaev took over in May, even though his side were unbeaten in
four matches and had climbed off the bottom of the league.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)