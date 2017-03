MADRID May 27 Basement side Real Mallorca's slim hopes of avoiding relegation from La Liga suffered a setback when Israel striker Tomer Hemed was diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg on Monday.

The 26-year-old international, Mallorca's top scorer with 11 league goals this season, suffered the injury in the 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Hemed is to have surgery and will miss Mallorca's last game of the season at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday, when the 20th-placed side have to win and hope other results go their way to avoid dropping into the second division. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)