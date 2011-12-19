MADRID Dec 19 Tennis world number two
Rafa Nadal and his uncle Miguel Angel Nadal sold their 10
percent shareholding in Spanish football team Real Mallorca on
Monday, the club said in a statement.
German businessman Utz Claassen bought the shares to
increase his stakeholding to 20 percent.
Nadal, a Real Madrid fan who lives on the Mediterranean
island, had joined a consortium that invested in financially
troubled Mallorca in 2010.
His uncle Miguel Angel, a former Spain and Barcelona
defender, became then coach Michael Laudrup's number two, but
when the Dane resigned in September Nadal openly criticised the
board's handling of the matter.
Mallorca, now coached by Joaquin Caparros, are in financial
administration, lie 14th in La Liga and trail 1-0 going into
Tuesday's King's Cup last-32 second leg at Sporting Gijon.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing By Alison Wildey)