June 22 Miguel Angel Nadal, a former Barcelona and Spain defender and uncle of world tennis number one Rafa Nadal, has been appointed sporting director of struggling Spanish second division side Real Mallorca.

"The ex-international has been charged by the board of directors with starting the planning and preparation of the squad for next season," the club said on their website (www.rcdmallorca.es) on Sunday.

The Balearic Islands club have fallen on hard times in recent years and were relegated from La Liga in 2013 before barely avoiding the drop to the third tier this term.

Like many Spanish clubs they have been beset by financial problems, and infighting among directors and shareholders has done little to alleviate their woes.

Rafa and Miguel Angel, both Mallorca natives, sold their 10 percent shareholding in the club in 2011.

Miguel Angel once had a stint as then-coach Michael Laudrup's number two but when the Dane resigned Rafa openly criticised the board's handling of the matter.

Fresh from winning a record-extending ninth French Open crown, Rafa begins his Wimbledon campaign this week with a first-round match against World Tour Newcomer of the Year Martin Klizan. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)