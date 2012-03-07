MADRID, March 7 Former Real Madrid
defender and five-time European Cup winner Marcos Alonso Imaz,
better known as Marquitos, has died aged 78, the Spanish club
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Marquitos signed for Real Madrid from Racing Santander in
1954, joining a team that went on to win the continent's top
club competition in the first five years of its existence from
1956 and 1960.
Alongside players such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas
and Gento he also helped them to win five Spanish league titles,
a Spanish Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.
He made 228 appearances with the club, until he left in
1963. He also made two appearances for Spain.
"He was a defender from the north," a former team mate
Pachin was quoted as having said about Marquitos in Wednesday's
El Pais.
"He wasn't very gifted technically but he had a natural
talent in anticipation."
Marquitos, whose son and grandson Marcos Alonso, who is at
Bolton Wanderers in England, both became footballers, will be
buried in his native Santander on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Justin Palmer)