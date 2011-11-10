MADRID Nov 10 Spain midfielder Javi Martinez has been forced to leave the squad ahead of friendlies against England and Costa Rica due to an adductor muscle problem.

Martinez, who plays a similar role to defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets and is not a regular starter for Spain, was sent back to his club Athletic Bilbao following tests, Athletic said on their website (www.athletic-club.net) on Thursday.

The world and European champions take on England at London's Wembley stadium on Saturday before travelling to play Costa Rica in San Jose on Tuesday.

Coach Vicente del Bosque has picked a strong squad, while his England counterpart Fabio Capello is missing key players including striker Wayne Rooney and midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Del Bosque recalled Jesus Navas for the two friendlies and the Sevilla winger, who featured in last year's World Cup final but has not played for is country since March, said he was determined to seize his opportunity.

"I am going to fight to be in the final squad for Euro 2012," Navas told reporters at the RFEF's Las Rozas training facility outside Madrid.

"Being able to play a tournament like that is something very important and you have to work hard to be there.

"Now I have been given the chance to come back into the squad and I am determined to make the most of it." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)