MADRID, March 11 Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins has bought himself out of his contract with Levante, the La Liga club said on Monday, amid reports he is set to join MLS side the Seattle Sounders.

"This afternoon, Martins has deposited with the Spanish football league the amount stipulated in the buy-out clause in his contract with Levante," the club said in a statement.

Spanish media reported the figure to be 3 million euros ($3.9 million).

The former Inter Milan and Newcastle player, 28, joined Levante at the start of the season on a free transfer from Russia's Rubin Kazan, and is their top scorer in La Liga with seven goals.

($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)