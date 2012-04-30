* League denies informing investigators of suspected fraud
MADRID, April 30 The spectre of match-fixing
loomed over Spanish top-flight soccer on Monday but the football
league (LFP) and two of the clubs allegedly involved swiftly
moved to distance themselves from the speculation.
The LFP denied a report on radio station Cadena Ser that it
had informed anti-corruption investigators of possible cases of
match-fixing in recent La Liga and second-tier games.
The broadcaster also alleged European soccer's governing
body UEFA was investigating suspect betting patterns. It did not
identify the source of its information or provide details of
which matches were involved.
A separate report on Cadena Cope radio, which cited an
anonymous source in the LFP, raised doubts about Sporting
Gijon's 3-0 win at Espanyol at the weekend which prompted a
furious response from both clubs.
Gijon president Manuel Vega-Arango called a news conference
at which he said the Asturians, who are second from bottom with
three games left and fighting to avoid the drop to the second
division, would be taking Cope to court over their allegations.
"These things disgust me and I am extremely angry,"
Vega-Arango said.
"We are a modest club in economic terms but...with a
sensational fan base who does not deserve these things which is
why we are not going to let it go."
Espanyol CEO Joan Collet, whose side is chasing a lucrative
place in Europe next season, said the Barcelona-based club would
be doing "everything necessary to defend its honour".
Espanyol's head of legal affairs Rafael Entrena said the
club would take 24 hours to mull over its next move.
"This is a very grave issue and the club will act
accordingly," he added.
TASK FORCE
Several countries have had to deal with allegations of
match-fixing in soccer in recent weeks, including Turkey, China
and Italy, where the government has set up a match-fixing task
force in response to a number of high-profile cases.
Nan Yong, the former head of Chinese soccer, was this month
charged with taking 1.48 million yuan ($234,500) in bribes,
state media said, the latest episode in the nation's drive to
clean up widespread corruption in the sport.
The LFP published a statement earlier on Monday in reaction
to the Cadena Ser and Cadena Cope reports in which it denied it
had denounced suspected match-fixing.
"As things stand the LFP has not lodged any formal complaint
about irregularities relating to the normal evolution of the
first or second division championships in the current season,"
the statement said.
League officials had met up with representatives of the
state prosecutor several weeks ago as part of their efforts to
prevent "any situation developing which might be outside the
bounds of legality," it added.
The meeting was held to coordinate any "preventative or
investigative action".
"As already expressed on multiple occasions the LFP is
dedicated and strongly committed to the fight against
competition fraud and will use all the means at its disposal to
avoid it," the league added.
UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
