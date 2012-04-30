MADRID, April 30 The Spanish soccer league (LFP)
has reported possible cases of match-fixing in recent first
division games to anti-corruption investigators, Cadena Ser
radio reported on Monday.
European soccer's governing body UEFA was also investigating
suspect betting patterns linked to matches, the broadcaster said
without identifying the source of its information.
The report on the 'El Larguero' show did not provide details
of which matches were involved. The LFP and UEFA could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Additional reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, writing by
Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)