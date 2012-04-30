MADRID, April 30 The Spanish soccer league (LFP) has reported possible cases of match-fixing in recent first division games to anti-corruption investigators, Cadena Ser radio reported on Monday.

European soccer's governing body UEFA was also investigating suspect betting patterns linked to matches, the broadcaster said without identifying the source of its information.

The report on the 'El Larguero' show did not provide details of which matches were involved. The LFP and UEFA could not immediately be reached for comment. (Additional reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Peter Rutherford)