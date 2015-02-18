MADRID Feb 18 Real Betis have joined Espanyol and Osasuna in denying any involvement in the alleged fixing of La Liga matches near the end of last season.

Espanyol and Osasuna reacted swiftly on Tuesday to quash Spanish media reports that said they had agreed to draw their game on the penultimate matchday.

Further reports on Wednesday said a Betis match against Real Valladolid, which Betis won 4-3, was also under scrutiny from the professional league (LFP).

Espanyol narrowly managed to hold on to their top-flight status on the final day, while Osasuna, Betis and Valladolid were relegated.

"Real Betis did not have the slightest knowledge, nor has been party or will be party, now or ever, to any action that constitutes an attack on the integrity of the competition," the Seville-based club said on their website (www.realbetisbalompie.es) on Wednesday.

"Real Betis will collaborate with the LFP and any authority which is obliged to intervene to clear up the facts being investigated, placing all its personnel, means and supporting documents at their disposal," they added.

Valladolid could not immediately be contacted for comment.

In December, then-Japan coach Javier Aguirre, Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, Atletico Madrid captain Gabi and 38 others were named in an alleged case of match fixing involving a game between Real Zaragoza and Levante in the 2010-11 season. All deny wrongdoing.

Mexican Aguirre, who was in charge at Espanyol last season, was fired by the Japan Football Association this month amid fears the scandal could affect the team's bid to qualify for the next World Cup. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)