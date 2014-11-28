MADRID Nov 28 Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor could be ready to file charges in a suspected case of match-fixing involving La Liga clubs Levante and Real Zaragoza early next week.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said it was "possible" the charges, which relate to a game on the final day of the 2010-11 season, will be filed in a Valencia court on Monday or Tuesday, confirming a report in Marca sports daily on Friday.

Zaragoza won the match at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium 2-1, avoiding relegation to the second division, and the prosecutor's office has been investigating whether the home players were paid to lose.

The match has been dubbed "the game of shame" in the Spanish media. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)