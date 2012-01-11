(Recasts with Barca statement)
BARCELONA Jan 11 Barcelona and Paris St
Germain have reached a preliminary agreement for Barca left back
Maxwell to join the Ligue 1 leaders and he is in the French
capital to tie up the final details.
"Once Maxwell and PSG resolve the Brazilian's contractual
details, he will undergo a medical exam and the transfer will
become official," Barca said on their website on Wednesday
(www.fcbarcelona.com).
Barca coach Pep Guardiola told an earlier news conference
the club would not stand in the way of a move to PSG for the
30-year-old, who rarely starts for the Spanish, European and
world champions.
Maxwell joined Barca from Inter Milan at the end of the
2008-09 season and has helped the Catalans win 10 trophies,
including two Spanish leagues titles and one European Champions
League crown. He also had a stint at Ajax Amsterdam.
He would become the latest in a string of signings by
ambitious Qatar-backed PSG, who spent around 85 million euros
($109 million) in the close season, almost half of which went on
luring Argentina international Javier Pastore from Palermo.
They appointed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their coach last
month having parted ways with Antoine Kombouare despite the club
being top of the French league at the mid-season break.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
