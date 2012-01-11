(Recasts with Barca statement)

BARCELONA Jan 11 Barcelona and Paris St Germain have reached a preliminary agreement for Barca left back Maxwell to join the Ligue 1 leaders and he is in the French capital to tie up the final details.

"Once Maxwell and PSG resolve the Brazilian's contractual details, he will undergo a medical exam and the transfer will become official," Barca said on their website on Wednesday (www.fcbarcelona.com).

Barca coach Pep Guardiola told an earlier news conference the club would not stand in the way of a move to PSG for the 30-year-old, who rarely starts for the Spanish, European and world champions.

Maxwell joined Barca from Inter Milan at the end of the 2008-09 season and has helped the Catalans win 10 trophies, including two Spanish leagues titles and one European Champions League crown. He also had a stint at Ajax Amsterdam.

He would become the latest in a string of signings by ambitious Qatar-backed PSG, who spent around 85 million euros ($109 million) in the close season, almost half of which went on luring Argentina international Javier Pastore from Palermo.

They appointed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their coach last month having parted ways with Antoine Kombouare despite the club being top of the French league at the mid-season break.

