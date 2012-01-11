BARCELONA Jan 11 Barcelona will allow
Maxwell to discuss terms with Paris St Germain after the left
back said he wanted to accept an offer to join the Ligue 1
leaders, Barca coach Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.
"Maxwell came to see us and he told us he had an offer from
PSG and he would like to accept it," Guardiola said of the
30-year-old Brazilian, who rarely starts for the Spanish,
European and world champions.
"He wants to leave and if he reaches an agreement the club
will not stand in the way."
Maxwell, who had an earlier stint at Ajax Amsterdam, joined
Barca from Inter Milan at the end of the 2008-09 season and has
helped the Catalans win 10 trophies, including two Spanish
leagues titles and one European Champions League crown.
Ambitious Qatar-backed PSG spent around 85 million euros
($109 million) in the close season, almost half of which went on
luring Argentina international Javier Pastore from Palermo.
They appointed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their coach last
month having parted ways with Antoine Kombouare despite the club
being top of the French league at the mid-season break.
($1 = 0.7826 euros)
