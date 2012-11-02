UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Nov 2 World Player of the Year Lionel Messi has become a father for the first time following the birth of his son Thiago on Friday.
"Leo Messi is a father," his club Barcelona said in a brief statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
"This Friday afternoon Antonella Rocuzzo, the Argentine star's girlfriend, gave birth to Thiago Messi, the couple's first son."
Messi, 25, added on his Facebook page: "Today I am the happiest man in the world, my son has been born.
"I thank God for this gift. Thanks to my family for the support. A hug for everyone."
All being well, forward Messi should still be available for Saturday's La Liga match at home to Celta Vigo (1700 GMT), Barca coach Tito Vilanova said earlier on Friday. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.