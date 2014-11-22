(Adds Messi record)

MADRID Nov 22 Following is a selection of 10 of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's greatest goals for the Spanish club. Messi on Saturday set a La Liga scoring record of 253 goals, surpassing the previous record of 251 set by former Athletic Bilbao forward Telmo Zarra six decades ago.

* A floppy-haired Messi scored his first La Liga goal against Albacete in May, 2005, a delicate chip over the keeper from a Ronaldinho through ball.

* The goal Messi scored against Getafe in April, 2007, has been compared to Diego Maradona's brilliant effort for Argentina against England at the 1986 World Cup. Messi picked up the ball near the halfway line where he went past two players before leaving several more in his wake as he bore down on goal and then rounded the keeper to score.

* Messi leapt to head in Barcelona's second goal as they won the 2009 Champions League final 2-0 against Manchester United in Rome. He had just enough height to nod Xavi's cross back across goal and into the corner.

* The Argentine showed his quick-thinking to chest in Xavi's cross in extra-time against Estudiantes to win the Club World Cup in December, 2009. The victory helped Barca secure all six trophies they contested in the 2009 calendar year.

* Against Arsenal in April, 2010, Messi scored all four of Barca's goals in a 4-1 win at the Nou Camp. His third stood out as he raced through the Arsenal defence and slipped the ball over a helpless Manuel Almunia.

* Manchester United were again on the receiving end of a Messi goal in a Champions League final. This time it was 2011 and he scored the second in a 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium with a fizzing 25-yard drive into the corner.

* Messi showed poise and subtlety as he received a pass from Andres Iniesta and nonchalantly lifted the ball over Arsenal keeper Almunia before scoring from close range on the volley in the March, 2011, Champions League clash.

* In the heated atmosphere of the Champions League semi-final, first leg at Real Madrid in 2011, Messi scored both goals in a 2-0 win. For the second he played a short one-two with Sergio Busquets before setting off towards goal, beating four Real players and then keeper Iker Casillas.

* Atletico Madrid defenders were still organising a wall when Messi scored with a quick free-kick in their 2012 La Liga game. The angle was against him on the left before Messi struck an inch-perfect shot into the top-right corner.

* Messi mesmerised the Athletic Bilbao defence to score a memorable goal in their 2013 La Liga game. He dribbled past four players before slotting the ball into the corner. (Compiled by Tim Hanlon, editing by Greg Stutchbury)