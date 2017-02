MADRID, April 7 Lionel Messi became the first player to score 60 goals in a season in European top-flight soccer in almost 40 years when he struck twice in Barcelona's 4-1 win at Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

The Argentine World Player of the Year put Barca 2-1 ahead with a powerful strike into the roof of the net shortly before halftime and netted from the penalty spot late on for his 38th La Liga goal of the campaign and his 60th in all competitions.

Gerd Mueller was the last player to achieve the feat when he scored 67 goals for Bayern Munich in the 1972-73 season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)