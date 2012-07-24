* Argentine bruises calf in training
MADRID, July 24 Lionel Messi will miss
Barcelona's friendly in Germany against Hamburg SV later on
Tuesday after bruising his calf in Monday's training session,
the La Liga club said.
A scan had revealed the extent of the injury and the
Argentine World Player of the Year had remained in the Catalan
capital for treatment, the club said in a statement on their
website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
New coach Tito Vilanova, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the
end of last season, said he was sorry for fans who had bought
tickets expecting to see Messi play.
The club was hopeful the 25-year-old would be available for
Barca's next pre-season friendly against Moroccan side Raja Club
Athletic on Saturday, Vilanova added.
"If he played he would be risking a more serious injury," he
said at a news conference just after arriving in the northern
German port city.
"He is a footballer who always wants to play," he added. "We
hope he can be available for Saturday."
The Barca squad for the Hamburg game, Vilanova's first in
charge, is made up mostly of B team players as the club's
Spanish internationals have yet to return from holiday following
their triumphant Euro 2012 campaign.
