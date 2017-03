MADRID Feb 16 World Player of the Year Lionel Messi scored his 300th official goal for Barcelona when he pounced for an equaliser to level the score at 1-1 in Granada in La Liga on Saturday.

The Argentina striker raced in to score after Granada keeper Tono could only parry a Cesc Fabregas shot in the 50th minute.

Messi, Barca's all-time leading scorer, notched his 36th of the league campaign and has scored 300 goals in 365 official matches for the club.

The former youth-team player has now netted in a record 14 consecutive league matches, helping the La Liga leaders to pull 12 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid before Saturday's encounter. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Alison Wildey)