MADRID, Sept 25 Lionel Messi is excited about
the prospect of taking second spot on the list of Barcelona's
record goal scorers from club hero Ladislau Kubala after the
brilliant Argentine netted another hat-trick on Saturday.
Messi's superb treble against Atletico Madrid, the
24-year-old's 11th career hat-trick, put him on 192 goals, two
behind Hungarian Kubala, who played for Barca in the 1950s and
early 1960s. Cesar Rodriguez is the club's record marksman with
235.
"I just take it a game at a time but obviously I'm very
excited," World Player of the Year Messi told Barca TV on
Sunday.
"Hopefully I can overtake him (Kubala)," he added. "I want
to continue making history here."
Messi made his debut for Barca's first team in October 2004
and became the club's youngest league scorer when he netted
against Albacete in May 2005 at the age of 17 years, 10 months
and seven days.
In five La Liga games this season, he has already scored
eight goals, one more than last term's top scorer Cristiano
Ronaldo of Real Madrid.
"Messi was decisive again, you can only congratulate him,"
Barca coach Pep Guardiola said after Saturday's 5-0 victory over
Atletico.
"He's a player that you don't have to explain, you just have
to watch him in action.
"He is two goals away from Kubala's record, at 24 years old.
It's all been said, there's not much to add."
Messi, typically, argues that his success comes from playing
in a great team and says individual awards are secondary.
"I think the most important thing for this team is to keep
winning, and keep winning titles for us and the fans," he told
Barca TV.
"This is far more important than any individual prize or
statistic."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)