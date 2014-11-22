MADRID Nov 22 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi set a La Liga scoring record of 253 goals when he claimed a hat-trick in Saturday's match at home to Sevilla.

Messi netted a free kick in the 21st minute to equal the previous record of 251 set by former Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra in 1955 in the Spaniard's 15th and final season with the Basque club.

The Argentine struck again from close range in the 72nd minute and scored a third six minutes later with a powerful low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Zarra scored his 251 goals in 277 appearances while Messi has needed 289 games to reach 253. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)