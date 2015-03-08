Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
BARCELONA, March 8 Lionel Messi hit his 32nd hat-trick for Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to set a new Spanish record.
The Argentine struck a penalty after 56 minutes followed by further goals after 63 and 68 minutes to go one ahead of former Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra.
Cristiano Ronaldo has notched up 27 for Real Madrid.
