MADRID May 2 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi reached another milestone in his incredible career on Wednesday when he broke Gerd Mueller's 39-year-old record of 67 goals in a season for a European top-flight club.

The Argentine World Player of the Year netted twice from the penalty spot and once from open play to help Barca open up a 4-1 lead at home to Malaga, his 44th, 45th and 46th La Liga goals of the campaign taking his total in all competitions to 68.

Mueller set the record playing for Bayern Munich in the 1972-73 season and Messi has three more matches - two in La Liga and the King's Cup final - in which to add to his tally. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)