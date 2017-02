MADRID Dec 9 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi equalled Gerd Mueller's 40-year-old record of 85 goals in a calendar year when he scored in Sunday's La Liga match at Real Betis.

The 25-year-old World Player of the Year picked up the ball in a central position in the 16th minute and left the Betis defence for dead before sending an angled shot across goal into the bottom right corner.

He has netted 73 goals for Barca and 12 for Argentina in 2012, matching Mueller's total for Bayern Munich and Germany in 1972. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)