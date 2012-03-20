Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
MADRID, March 20 Lionel Messi equalled Barcelona's 60-year-old goal-scoring record of 232 when he netted their second of the night in a La Liga match at home to Granada on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old World Player of the Year, who now has 52 goals in all competitions this season, matched the mark set by Cesar Rodriguez in the 1940s and 50s in his 314th appearance. Cesar needed 354 official games.
Argentine Messi made it 2-0 to Barca in the 17th minute at the Nou Camp when he volleyed the ball in off a post from a deflected Isaac Cuenca cross. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.