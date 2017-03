BARCELONA Nov 22 Lionel Messi equalled the La Liga scoring record of 251 goals when he gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead with a free kick in the 21st minute of Saturday's match at home to Sevilla.

The record was set by former Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra in 1955 in the Spaniard's 15th and final season with the Basque club.

Zarra scored his 251 goals in 277 appearances, while Barca and Argentina captain Messi needed 289 games.