MADRID Nov 22 Following is a selection of targets and achievements that still elude Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi. Messi on Saturday set a La Liga scoring record of 253 goals, surpassing the previous record of 251 set by former Athletic Bilbao forward Telmo Zarra six decades ago.

* One glaring absence from Messi's trophy collection is the World Cup. He was named player of the tournament at the 2014 edition in Brazil as Argentina lost 1-0 in the final to Germany.

* Messi has never won a Copa America, the closest being Argentina's second-place finish in 2007, and his aim now is the 2015 tournament.

* Messi has 45 goals for Argentina, 11 short of Gabriel Batistuta's record 56.

* Messi has scored 19 hat-tricks in La Liga and trails the record of 22 held by Cristiano Ronaldo, Zarra and Alfredo Di Stefano.

* Messi scored 14 goals in the 2011-12 Champions League campaign but Cristiano Ronaldo has the record of 17 set last season when Real Madrid won a 10th European crown. (Compiled by Tim Hanlon, editing by Greg Stutchbury)