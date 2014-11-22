MADRID Nov 22 Following is a selection of targets and achievements that still elude Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi. Messi on Saturday equalled the La Liga scoring record of 251 goals set by former Athletic Bilbao forward Telmo Zarra six decades ago.

* One glaring absence from Messi's trophy collection is the World Cup. He was named player of the tournament at the 2014 edition in Brazil as Argentina lost 1-0 in the final to Germany.

* Messi has never won a Copa America, the closest being Argentina's second-place finish in 2007, and his aim now is the 2015 tournament.

* Messi has 45 goals for Argentina, 11 short of Gabriel Batistuta's record 56.

* Messi has scored 19 hat-tricks in La Liga and trails the record of 22 held by Cristiano Ronaldo, Zarra and Alfredo Di Stefano.

* Messi scored 14 goals in the 2011-12 Champions League campaign but Cristiano Ronaldo has the record of 17 set last season when Real Madrid won a 10th European crown. (Compiled by Tim Hanlon, editing by Greg Stutchbury)