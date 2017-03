MADRID, June 12 Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi and his father have been accused by Spanish tax authorities of defrauding the state of more than four million euros ($5.3 million).

World Player of the Year Messi and his father Jorge allegedly filed fraudulent tax returns for the years 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, according to a spokesman for the prosecutor's office for tax crimes in Catalonia. ($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)