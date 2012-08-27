MADRID Aug 27 Real Madrid have agreed to sign Croatia midfielder Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract, the La Liga champions said on Monday.

"Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luka Modric, who will remain tied to the club for the next five seasons," Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Tottenham also confirmed the deal, which it said was subject to a medical and included a partnership agreement for the two clubs to work together "in respect of players, coaching, best practices and commercial relationships". (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)