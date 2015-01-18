MADRID Jan 18 Real Madrid should have Croatia midfielder Luka Modric back from injury in a month's time, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Sunday, suggesting he could be available for the holders' Champions League last 16, first leg at Schalke 04.

Modric damaged a thigh muscle in a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy in November and his place in the Real starting lineup has been filled by Spain playmaker Isco.

While Isco has performed admirably and is a favourite with the Real fans, Modric's return will be a welcome boost and his reliable presence adds an extra level of control.

Real play their first leg at Schalke on Feb. 18 and host the Bundesliga side for the return on March 10.

"Modric needs more or less a month," Ancelotti told a news conference after the leaders' 3-0 La Liga win at Getafe on Sunday.

Real's easy victory at the Coliseum, thanks to a Cristiano double either side of a Gareth Bale strike, put them four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who play at Deportivo La Coruna later on Sunday.

Real, who have a game in hand, have 45 points from 18 matches, with Barca on 41.

Ancelotti's side set a Spanish record for consecutive wins in all competitions of 22 at the end of last year but they have stumbled at the start of 2015 and were knocked out of the King's Cup by Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

They also lost 2-1 at Valencia in La Liga, prompting suggestions they may have peaked too early.

"In part, I think that the intensity with which we finished the year was better," Ancelotti said.

"Little by little the team is coming back," added the Italian, who led Real to a record-extending 10th European crown in his first season in charge in 2013-14.

"We need to improve our pressuring when we don't have the ball because in the first half we didn't do it. The rhythm was too slow." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)