MADRID Feb 26 Real Madrid coach Jose
Mourinho chastised the club's fans after only a handful turned
up at Real's city rivals Rayo Vallecano for Sunday's 1-0 La Liga
victory.
Rayo play in Vallecas in the south east of the Spanish
capital, and Mourinho told a news conference he was disappointed
only around 300 fans made the short trip on a warm and sunny
Madrid afternoon.
"I find it a shame that we are playing in Madrid and there
are only 300 of our supporters," the Portuguese said after Real
stretched their lead over second-placed Barcelona to 13 points
ahead of the champions' game at Atletico Madrid later on Sunday.
"We are the leaders and at Getafe (also in Madrid) we had 30
fans and now 300 at Vallecas," he added.
"Our objectives are for both the team and the supporters and
they (the fans) need to give a bit more. Getafe and Vallecas are
very close."
Mourinho also had sharp words for the fourth official at
Sunday's game, calling him "the most arrogant I have encountered
in my career" after his assistant Rui Faria was sent from the
bench for protesting during the second half.
"His (Faria's) behaviour is the same as that of all of us on
the bench," Mourinho said.
"It's normal behaviour in which he protests with politeness
and respect. They sent him off and now the referee can write
whatever he wants in the match report.
"There are ways of talking to people, and speaking in a
pleasant tone and in a calm and polite manner is easier than
being arrogant.
"But it doesn't matter. There are others who have a more
positive relationship. Maybe that lad (the fourth official) has
a dominating personality."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood)