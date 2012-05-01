* Real will continue to go their own way, Portuguese says
MADRID, May 1 Pep Guardiola's decision to step
down as Barcelona coach at the end of the season will change
nothing for Real Madrid, Guardiola's Real counterpart and bitter
rival Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday.
In his first public comments since Guardiola announced on
Friday he was taking a sabbatical, Mourinho, whose Real side are
on the brink of taking Barca's La Liga crown, said the decision
should be respected and even sent his adversary a hug.
"The Guardiola case is a personal decision," Mourinho told a
news conference a day before Real play at Athletic Bilbao, when
victory would wrap up their first domestic league title in four
years with two games to play.
"It's his, he is the one who knows, he is the one who knows
why, he is the one who has to comment on it, he is the one who
has to do what makes him happiest at any given time," the
49-year-old former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Porto manager added.
"I have been a coach for 12 years and for me I will be
annoyed in June when I don't have any matches as I will miss
training and playing, playing and training.
"But everyone is the way they are and you have to respect
and accept that and hope that they really do find enjoyment
because the most important thing in life is to enjoy it.
"If for him enjoying life means withdrawing from football
for a while then so be it and I send him a hug."
TORRID AFFAIRS
It was an unusually conciliatory performance from the
normally combative Portuguese, who has a habit of getting under
the skin of the club where he was an assistant coach when
Guardiola was a player in the late 1990s.
Matches between the two sides since Mourinho arrived in 2010
have often been torrid affairs, when the sumptuous football on
display has been overshadowed by brawling and accusations of
refereeing bias and racist abuse.
Mourinho famously poked the man Barca have tapped to replace
Guardiola, his long-term assistant Tito Vilanova, in the eye
during a melee at the start of this season.
At a later news conference, Guardiola thanked Mourinho for
his comments and said his decision to quit had nothing to do
with the Portuguese.
"The fatigue I feel after these years is not due to
Mourinho," the 41-year-old said.
"He is not even responsible for one percent. Mourinho does
not tire you out, it tires you out winning so much."
Mourinho was asked whether Guardiola's departure, after four
years and 13 titles including two Champions Leagues triumphs and
three La Liga crowns, would benefit Real.
He also appeared to confirm he would stay on next season
amid speculation he might leave two years into a four-year deal.
"I don't know why it would benefit us," Mourinho said.
"Real Madrid is Real Madrid, Real Madrid will continue along
its own path, Real Madrid has its own decisions to make.
"My decision to continue at Real Madrid has nothing to do
with who is the coach of any other team.
"It doesn't appear to me that Barcelona has people on its
board of directors without talent, quite the opposite.
"If they have decided that Vilanova is the ideal person to
be the next coach for sure they are doing it with conviction."
Mourinho said Real would continue to respect Barcelona as
they had always done.
"Knowing with absolute certainty that next season, however
much our other (La Liga) opponents improve, Barcelona will be
our great rival for the Spanish title," he said.
"For us it changes nothing."
