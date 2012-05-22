MADRID May 22 Jose Mourinho has agreed a two-year contract extension with Real Madrid which ties him to the club until 2016, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday.

Mourinho joined Real from Inter Milan in 2010 on a four-year deal and led them to victory in the King's Cup in 2011.

They won their first La Liga title for four years this month.

