MADRID, Sept 20 Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has taken legal action against a journalist at the sports daily Marca following an article published on Monday.

"(Roberto) Palomar ... referred to our client as 'the type of person who would flee after knocking someone down'," said an extract of a letter from the Portuguese's lawyers published in Thursday's Marca.

"In our eyes this phrase is ... degrading and was used in a manner which was completely unnecessary in the critique."

The newspaper said that Mourinho has demanded the article be rectified and 15,000 euros ($19,600) in damages which he will donate to the local football team his son plays for.

($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)