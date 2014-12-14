SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain Dec 14 David Moyes was denied a win in his first Basque derby when his Real Sociedad side let slip an early lead and were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday.

Carlos Vela took advantage of some slack marking to nod Sociedad in front in the third minute at a rain-lashed Anoeta in San Sebastian.

The home side failed to convert a couple of clear chances before the break and Oscar de Marcos levelled for Bilbao in the 61st minute when he volleyed a Markel Susaeta cross in off the underside of the crossbar.

Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte earned a second yellow card and was sent off 10 minutes from time and Sergio Canales almost won the match for Sociedad when his 86th-minute free kick clipped the top of the crossbar.

Canales had another opportunity in the fourth minute of added time but Bilbao goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz was equal to his close-range volley.

Moyes, who took over at Sociedad last month, has presided over one victory, two draws and a defeat, which leaves his side in 14th on 14 points from 15 matches. Bilbao are 10th on 19 points.

Moyes won a mere three of the 24 Premier League derbies he took charge of as manager of Everton and Manchester United, drawing seven and losing 14 against Liverpool and Manchester City. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alan Baldwin)