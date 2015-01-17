MADRID Jan 17 Alvaro Negredo believes he has plenty of room for improvement and a lot more to offer after rescuing Valencia with a late La Liga winner off the bench against his former club Almeria on Saturday.

Negredo has yet to hit his stride since joining on loan from Manchester City in September and Saturday's strike seven minutes from time in a 3-2 success at the Mestalla was only his second goal in 11 appearances in Spain's top flight this season.

The Spain international, who was sidelined by injury until the end of October, is determined to help his new club achieve their goal of qualifying for Europe after they failed to secure a lucrative place in continental competition last term.

"You can always give more," Negredo told Valencia's TV channel in a pitchside interview.

"The day when you think you can't give more is the day you should stop playing," added the 29-year-old, who won the Premier League title and scored 23 goals for City in his debut season in England in 2013-14.

"It's a matter of trying your hardest to improve every day and giving your all so that the team can be where it wants to be."

Valencia's recent takeover by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim has raised hopes among fans the club can stabilise its finances and rediscover past glories.

They last won La Liga in 2004 and were losing Champions League finalists in 2000 and 2001.

Saturday's win lifted them to third place in La Liga above champions Atletico Madrid and Sevilla and they are four points behind leaders Real Madrid having playing two games more.

After passing through Real's youth academy, Negredo played for Almeria between 2007 and 2009 and he kept his goal celebration to the bare minimum on Saturday.

"Sometimes things go well for you and other times that's not the case," he said.

"We would ask for a little patience because often a match is not the most attractive but the play is effective and that was the case today.

"We are pleased with the first half of the season but we can't relax and we have to give everything so we can achieve our objective." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)