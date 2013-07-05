BARCELONA, July 5 Barcelona forward Neymar and full back Jordi Alba had their tonsils removed successfully in operations on separate continents on Friday, the La Liga champions said.

Neymar, 21, was operated on in Rio de Janeiro and Alba, 24, had his surgery at a clinic in Terrassa near the Catalan capital, the club said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

The two players, who Barca said would need around 10 days to recover, appeared for Brazil and Spain respectively in Sunday's Confederations Cup final in Rio, which the host nation won 3-0. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Alison Wildey)