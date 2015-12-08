MADRID Dec 8 Barcelona forward Neymar was named La Liga's "Player of the Month" for November on Tuesday, marking the first time anyone from the club has won the award since its introduction in September 2013.

The Brazil forward scored five goals in three games during the month, including doubles against Villarreal and Real Sociedad and one against Real Madrid in the 'Clasico', and leads the overall scoring chart with 14 goals in 13 appearances.

Remarkably, Barca's four-times World Player of the Year Lionel Messi has never won the award, while his great rival, three-time World Player Cristiano Ronaldo of Real, has scooped it twice.

The award often goes to players with a relatively low profile such as Nolito of Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano's Alberto Bueno, Eibar's Borja Baston and Sevilla's Vitolo.

Prominent players who have not been honoured include Real's Gareth Bale and Barca pair Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta.

Barca swept the board at the La Liga awards for last season, however, with Messi voted best player and best forward and Luis Enrique best coach. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)