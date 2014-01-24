MADRID Jan 24 The deal to sign Neymar cost Barcelona almost 90 million euros ($123 million), including payments to the player and his family, the club said on Friday after the player's father revoked a confidentiality agreement.

The Brazil forward's close-season move from Santos to the Spanish champions, which the club initially said was worth 57.1 million euros, is being investigated by a Spanish court for possible misappropriation of funds following a complaint from a Barca member.

Sandro Rosell, who was named in the lawsuit but denies wrongdoing, stepped down as president on Thursday. He said he wanted to protect the club's image and alleged he and his family had been threatened.

Barca had been reluctant to reveal all the details of the Neymar deal, citing the confidentiality agreement, but after a board meeting on Friday, Rosell's successor Josep Bartomeu told a news conference Neymar's father had given them permission to go public.

