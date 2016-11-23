Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA Nov 23 Spain's public prosecutor has called for Barcelona soccer player Neymar to be sent to prison for two years for his part in a corruption case over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to the Liga champions in 2013, said a court filing on Wednesday.
Judge Jose Perals also called for a five-year sentence for former Barca president Sandro Rosell and a fine of 8.4 million euros ($8.9 million) for the club, but called for charges against current president Josep Maria Bartomeu to be dropped. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.