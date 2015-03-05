BARCELONA, March 5 Former Osasuna president Miguel Archanco was detained on Thursday along with two former directors of the Spanish second division side following a probe into the disappearance of at least 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million) from the club's accounts.

"This morning (Thursday) officers from the national police went to the homes of ex-president of Osasuna Miguel Archanco, ex-director Angel Vizcay and ex-director Jesus Maria Peralta," read an official statement from the Superior Tribunal of Justice in Navarra.

"The three former board members have been detained and tomorrow they are expected to be brought before a court."

Judge Otamendi made an order that the details of the investigation should not be made public.

"As well as the due diligence to establish the destination of at least 2.4 million euros, the judge of court two in Pamplona will also investigate a complaint presented by the professional football league for the alleged crime of misappropriation of funds and another of corruption due to the fixing of games," stated the tribunal.

Archanco was president of Osasuna until the end of last season when the club were relegated from the top flight.

His detention follows an audit carried out by the Spanish football league after the present Osasuna board led by Luis Sabalza claimed that 2.4 million euros had gone missing from the club's accounts.

Osasuna reacted swiftly last month to quash Spanish media reports that they had agreed to draw their game with Espanyol in the penultimate match of last season.

Osasuna were subsequently relegated even though they won at home to Real Betis on the final day, while Espanyol finished just above the drop zone despite losing 3-1 at Real Madrid. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon; editing by Justin Palmer)