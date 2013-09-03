MADRID, Sept 3 Osasuna coach Jose Luis Mendilibar became the first coaching casualty of the La Liga season when he was sacked on Tuesday after a poor start to the club's campaign.

President Miguel Archanco announced the decision at a news conference and said the Pamplona-based side had yet to find a replacement for the 52-year-old, who was appointed in February 2011.

"We are looking for a young and committed coach who will field young players," Archanco was quoted as saying on Osasuna's official Twitter feed.

The club, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, lost 3-0 at home to Villarreal on Saturday and are bottom of the La Liga standings after three matches with no points. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)