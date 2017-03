MADRID May 18 Three of the four La Liga matches involving sides battling relegation will have an extended halftime break after a barrier collapsed at Osasuna during their game against Real Betis on Sunday.

The incident occurred when Osasuna opened the scoring in the 12th minute and fans spilled onto the pitch. Play was halted for around 30 minutes and local media reported several people had been injured but none seriously.

Spain's professional league (LFP) decided to delay the start of the second periods of Almeria-Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano-Getafe and Real Valladolid-Granada.

Granada, Getafe, Almeria, Osasuna, Real Valladolid are all still in danger of being relegated to the second division, while Betis are already down. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)