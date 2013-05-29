(Adds details, quotes)

MADRID May 30 Departing Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini has said he has a verbal agreement to coach Manchester City in an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Wednesday.

"I have a commitment to make Manchester City my priority. I have a verbal agreement with them and I hope it is carried out," the Chilean said.

Last week, the 59-year-old former Villarreal and Real Madrid boss said he was leaving the Costa del Sol club at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester City since the sacking of Roberto Mancini earlier this month.

"I am motivated a great deal by a project as exciting as the one at Malaga," he added.

"To be able to build up a club, this is as important as going to an institution where you will be able to win titles.

"Until things have been signed, you cannot say everything is completely done."

Malaga are sixth in La Liga and visit champions Barcelona in their final game on Saturday.

Malaga are sixth in La Liga and visit champions Barcelona in their final game on Saturday.

They are on course for a place in the Europa League next season, but they will not be able to take it up unless a UEFA ban, imposed because of delays in payments to creditors, is overturned.