UPDATE 1-Soccer-United earn draw at Rostov, Lyon beat Roma 4-2
* First-half Mkhitaryan strike gives United 1-1 draw in Russia
MADRID May 30 Departing Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini has said he has a verbal agreement to coach Manchester City in an interview with Spanish radio staion Onda Cero on Wednesday.
"I have a verbal agreement with them and I hope it is carried out," the Chilean said.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 9, first leg Gent (Belgium) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-5 (halftime: 1-4) Celta Vigo (Spain) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Olympique Lyon (France) - AS Roma (Italy) 4-2 (halftime: 1-2) Schalke 04 (Ge
March 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday Celta Vigo 2 Daniel Wass 50, Claudio Beauvue 90 FC Krasnodar 1 Viktor Claesson 56 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Schalke 04 1 Guido Burgstaller 25 Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Jon