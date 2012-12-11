MADRID Dec 11 Real Madrid's big-spending president Florentino Perez cracked a joke on Tuesday about making an offer to sign coveted Colombia striker Radamel Falcao from city rivals Atletico.

Falcao has attracted interest from several of Europe's richest clubs and his five-goal haul in Atletico's 6-0 La Liga win at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday will only have served to boost his market value.

Construction magnate Perez was sitting at the same table as Falcao and Real captain Iker Casillas at an awards ceremony in Madrid and was caught on camera saying to Casillas: "I'm going to ask for a serviette and give it to Falcao".

Perez was referring to an incident at a gala in Monaco in 2000 when he made an offer to Zinedine Zidane by writing "Do you want to play for Madrid?" on a serviette and delivering it to the former Real and France midfielder.

"Be careful they are recording this," a laughing Casillas responded, pointing to the television cameras.

Media reports have suggested English Premier League side and European champions Chelsea and Qatar-owned Paris St Germain are among clubs interested in signing the prolific 26-year-old Colombian, who is known as "the tiger". (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)